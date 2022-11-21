AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is still looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man found near Barton Springs Pool in August.

Police found Camnik Eugene Campbell shot to death in a parking lot near the popular south Austin park and recreation area on Aug. 25.

Detective Israel Pina spoke at a news conference Monday afternoon alongside Campbell’s family members wearing bright yellow shirts with his picture on them, as they asked for new leads in the ongoing investigation. So far Pina said officers have gotten very few leads leading them to Campbell’s killer.

“I’ve dug and dug and dug into this young man’s life, and I can’t find anything that would lead me to suspect that he was up to anything bad other than just being a human being at a park,” Pina said. “This is a true victim that we have here, and I know someone out there knows something about what happened. They just need to come forward with it.”

During her remarks, Campbell’s mother held his son, a child he never got to meet because the birth happened after the deadly shooting this summer.

“This was some senseless crime, and I’m praying for justice,” the victim’s mother said. “But that justice would probably be accelerated if someone was out there and could say something because they know something. Please come forth.”

What happened?

APD told reporters police initially responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at 7:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road. The caller reported shots through a car window.

When police got there, police said they found a blood trail near a sedan, and then spotted a man’s body on the pool grounds.

Anyone with details or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (512) 472-8477 or email APD Homicide. You may remain anonymous.