Austin police look for suspect who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect accused in a convenience store robbery that happened Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery took place at the Valero in the 4300 block of Springdale Road in east Austin around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash. The man drove off in a newer gray Ford Fusion with money from the registers, APD said.

Officers gave a description and picture of the suspect, which is listed below:

Hispanic male

Tall and thin, around 6 feet tall

Last seen wearing an all gray hoodie, flat-brimmed baseball cap, black denim vest, black pants, blue bandanna covering his face and black Jordans with white soles

Suspect accused in Valero robbery (APD Photo)

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.