AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for help finding a suspect in a south Austin robbery where a store clerk was attacked in early December.

Police said the robbery happened Dec. 4 around 10:30 a.m. at the GameStop in the Southpark Meadows shopping center.

A suspect entered the store and tried to steal merchandise, according to police on Friday. When an employee confronted the suspect, police said the suspect attacked the clerk and caused injuries.

GameStop robbery suspect (Photo courtesy APD) GameStop robbery suspect (Photo courtesy APD)

APD said the suspect is described as a five-foot-eight-inch tall white male weighing about 150 pounds between ages 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a light blue, short-sleeve shirt and a bandana on his head.

People with information can call 512-974-5092 with information about the suspect or vehicle. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program via austincrimestoppers.org or 512-472-8477.

APD said a reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.