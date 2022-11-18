AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police on Thursday launched its Thanksgiving no-refusal operation as officers look for drunk drivers on the roads.

APD said the operation will be in effect until Nov. 27 from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

According to APD, the operation allows officers to apply for blood search warrants if drivers suspected of DWI refuse to do a breath test.

The Austin Police Department said on Oct. 19 it made 59 DWI-related arrests while it conducted a DWI Enforcement and No Refusal Initiative in October during the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

APD said in January officers made 75 DWI-related arrests during a 16-day timespan as part of its holiday No Refusal initiative from Dec. 16, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022.