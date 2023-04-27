Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 27, 2023.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department issued an alert after several incidents were recently reported of a potential con.
APD said people were reportedly receiving phone calls from an individual identifying himself as an APD officer.
According to police, the man then informs the person on the phone that they are subject to arrest unless they CashApp $1,000 to an unknown account.
APD provided a list of things to know concerning these types of calls:
- We will never call you and demand payment of any kind to settle a fine, fee, and/or warrant.
- If you’re being informed they have an arrest warrant, request the name of the issuing agency and look up the agency’s phone number/email to validate and confirm its legitimacy.
- Do not share personal information of any kind.
- Phone numbers can be spoofed and appear as if they’re coming from a recognized government entity.
- You may face threats of additional criminal charges, increased fines/fees, etc if you refuse to pay. These are intimidation tactics.
- DO NOT CALL or EMAIL the phone number and/or email address provided to you by the caller.
- When in doubt, verify a caller’s identity with the agency they claim to represent.
- If the verification fails, report the call to 311 or use iReportAustin.com.