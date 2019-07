AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a bank robbery in central Austin Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Austin Police Department.

Police say they received the call at 12:47 p.m. and officers were sent to a Wells Fargo branch located at 3909 North Interstate 35.

They have not released any further information on the bank robbery at this time.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.