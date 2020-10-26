No threat found after suspicious package investigation on East 5th Street, Austin police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said no threat was found after officers responded to a suspicious package in east Austin Monday afternoon.

Police said the call came in at 11:51 a.m. for a suspicious package in the 1000 block of East Fifth Street. That’s near San Marcos and Medina Streets.

APD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit responded, and officers asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation was happening.

Since then, the suspicious package has been “cleared,” APD said, and no hazard was found.

The suspicious package has been cleared. No hazard was found. https://t.co/PG1HyWGwjq — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 26, 2020

A KXAN viewer sent in an alert from their apartment complex, the Residences at Saltillo, which is located at 1109 East Fifth Street. They said the notification asking residents to evacuate the building because of a potential bomb threat was sent out at 12:45 p.m.