Austin police investigating homicide of woman in north Austin

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide off Rundberg Lane in north Austin Saturday evening.

Police said it happened at 1930 West Rundberg Lane, which is near Northgate and Metric Boulevards. The original call came in at 3:20 p.m.

One woman is dead, according to APD. She was shot and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:07 p.m.

No one is in custody right now, and police are speaking with a potential witness.

Police are expected to give an update on the homicide around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

This comes after a mass shooting off 6th Street in downtown Austin injured at least 14 people early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.