AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after a shooting early Monday morning near Walnut Creek.

APD Public Information Officer Alexandra Parker said at 2:29 a.m., the 911 center got a call about a man bleeding heavily in front of a couple of businesses in the 11900 block of N. Interstate 35 southbound service road.

That area is between Sandpiper and Wren Avenues, just north of Braker Lane.

Austin PD is investigating a homicide after a shooting on the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 between Sandpiper and Wren Avenues in north Austin. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

Officers arrived on the scene at 2:34 a.m. and found the man, who had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Parker said officers tried to save his life until EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at 2:58 a.m.

As of 6:20 a.m., officers were still at the scene investigating, getting on-scene interviews and reviewing surveillance footage. All roadways are open.

This is Austin’s 68th homicide so far in 2022. Parker said the number of homicides in the city is lower right now than at this point in the year last year. By KXAN’s count, on Dec. 12, 2021 Austin had 88 homicides. That ended up being the year’s final total and a record high.

Parker said APD does believe this is an isolated incident with no known threat to the public. Anyone with details on the shooting can call the APD Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588.