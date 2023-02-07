AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking into the disappearance of a man last seen downtown early Sunday morning.

Jason John, 30, was last seen on Rainey Street heading toward Lady Bird Lake Trail at 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a flyer shared with KXAN by John’s friends. He is 5’10”, 190 pounds and was wearing a black-and-white print jacket, black pants and black Jordans sneakers with white soles.

Austin Police is looking into the disappearance of 30-year-old Jason John, last seen in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. (Courtesy: KXAN Viewer)

APD confirmed Tuesday it is investigating John’s disappearance as a missing adult case, and the investigation is ongoing. Details remain limited at this time, officials told KXAN.

Those with any information about John’s disappearance are asked to call (914) 473-7729, (908) 397-2878 or (646) 239-9015.