AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives with the Austin Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened in the 600 block of Congress Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

In a media briefing Sunday morning, police said they received a call at 4:17 a.m. regarding a stabbing downtown. Officers arrived on scene within five minutes and began performing life-saving measures.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived and transported the person to Dell Seton Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

Detectives remain downtown gathering information as part of their preliminary investigation, police said. They added a person of interest has been identified and detectives are talking with them to figure out what happened. It’s unclear right now what happened leading up to the stabbing, police added.