One dead, another man injured in possible southeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after one man died and another was hurt in a southeast Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a call asking them to check on someone’s welfare came in around 2:41 p.m., and later they heard reports of a possible shooting in the 6600 block of Janes Ranch Road. That’s off East William Cannon Drive near Onion Creek.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead and another who was hurt. That second man was taken to the hospital.

Police say they were involved in a fight but didn’t specify the men’s injuries. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said the victim lived in the area and the men knew each other. Officers are working to understand what led to the fight. They are interviewing witnesses and searching for any video of what happened.

Right now, the death is considered suspicious, according to APD.