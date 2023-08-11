AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said one person died Friday morning in a crash at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Congress Avenue, just south of Downtown Austin.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash, which occurred around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, it appeared to be an auto-pedestrian crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media an adult was pronounced dead on the scene, and no other patients were involved.

Police told KXAN one lane of Riverside Drive was closed at Congress due to the crash.

This is a breaking story. Please stay with KXAN News Today and KXAN.com for updates.