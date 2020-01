View of UT Austin from West Campus. (KXAN FILE photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a burglary believed to have happened early Saturday morning in West Campus.

The UT Austin Police Department said in a release the burglary at 2807 Rio Grande Street is believed to have happened around 2:30 a.m.

No one was there at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austin Police at 512-974-2000.