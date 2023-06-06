AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a young girl was injured after being possibly shot in north Austin overnight.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartment Complex on East Howard Lane.

According to APD, officers and EMS arrived on scene and found a juvenile girl with head trauma, then began life-saving measures and transported her to Dell Children’s Hospital.

APD initially called the incident a homicide investigation but said during a briefing that the victim was not pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.