APD: Woman dead, man in custody in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, TX (KXAN) — Austin Police officers say a woman is dead after a shooting in Pflugerville.

According to police, officers were called to the home on Forum Ave near Wells Branch Parkway at 9:36 p.m. Sunday night for a report of someone who was shot.

Police say a man ran from the house by the time officers arrived. However, officers were able to find the man and take him into custody. Police consider the man to be a person of interest in the case.

Police say it’s an isolated event and there is no threat to the public. Homicide detectives are investigating.