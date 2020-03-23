APD: Woman dead, man in custody in Pflugerville

Austin
Posted: / Updated:
Police lights, APD, Austin police lights_309257

PFLUGERVILLE, TX (KXAN) — Austin Police officers say a woman is dead after a shooting in Pflugerville.

According to police, officers were called to the home on Forum Ave near Wells Branch Parkway at 9:36 p.m. Sunday night for a report of someone who was shot.

Police say a man ran from the house by the time officers arrived. However, officers were able to find the man and take him into custody. Police consider the man to be a person of interest in the case.

Police say it’s an isolated event and there is no threat to the public. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss