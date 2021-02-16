Austin police investigate suspicious death in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in north Austin Tuesday night.

APD said the call came in at about 5:56 p.m. for the area of McKie Drive and Cameron Road. That’s just south of U.S. 183. No suspect is in custody at this time.

This is the second suspicious death being investigated Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, APD said it is investigating a suspicious death in the 4200 block of the S. Interstate 35 service road in south Austin. Police have a suspect in custody for that case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.