Suspicious death investigated after shooting in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious shooting death in southeast Austin Saturday night.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. at the South Austin Marketplace, a boarding house at 2101 E. Ben White Blvd. that APD describes as a place for people recently released from prison or jail to stay while they get back on their feet.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a man in his 40s was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center for a gunshot wound.

Austin police confirm that he later died from those injuries.

A person of interest is in custody and APD is speaking with witnesses.

The Austin Police Department asks that you call 911 if you have information about the incident.