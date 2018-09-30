Austin

Suspicious death investigated after shooting in southeast Austin

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 02:50 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2018 11:30 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious shooting death in southeast Austin Saturday night.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. at the South Austin Marketplace, a boarding house at 2101 E. Ben White Blvd. that APD describes as a place for people recently released from prison or jail to stay while they get back on their feet.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a man in his 40s was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center for a gunshot wound.

Austin police confirm that he later died from those injuries.

A person of interest is in custody and APD is speaking with witnesses.

The Austin Police Department asks that you call 911 if you have information about the incident.

