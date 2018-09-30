Suspicious death investigated after shooting in southeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious shooting death in southeast Austin Saturday night.
It happened around 11:55 p.m. at the South Austin Marketplace, a boarding house at 2101 E. Ben White Blvd. that APD describes as a place for people recently released from prison or jail to stay while they get back on their feet.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a man in his 40s was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center for a gunshot wound.
Austin police confirm that he later died from those injuries.
A person of interest is in custody and APD is speaking with witnesses.
The Austin Police Department asks that you call 911 if you have information about the incident.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Analyzing the answers in the Abbott vs. Valdez debate
- Scattered rain and storms pop up again Sunday
- Suspicious death investigated after shooting in southeast Austin
- Thousands turn out for Willie Nelson concert for Beto O'Rourke