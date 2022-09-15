Homicide investigation in northeast Austin near Berkman and Reagan Hill Drives (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Austin Thursday morning.

The scene is in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drives. That’s just south of U.S. Highway 183 and east of Cameron Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS said its crews were called to the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive just before 2:30 a.m. for an incident involving a gunshot wound.

ATCEMS said one adult was taken to the hospital with a critical life-threatening injury.

A KXAN crew is at the scene.

Police are expected to provide an update on what happened and the investigation so far sometime on Thursday morning.

This story will be updated as more details become available.