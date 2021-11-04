Austin police investigate homicide near West Oak Hill area in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 8200 block of West State Highway 71 in southwest Austin.

APD says this is the city’s 79th homicide of 2021. The crime scene is near the West Oak Hill area.

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation some time Thursday night.

🚨🚨Austin Police Department Detectives are currently investigating homicide #79 in the 8200 block of W. SH 71. # #APD Public Information Office is en route. Media staging point and time TBD. -PIO7 pic.twitter.com/mk3wCXyFm6 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 5, 2021

This is at least the second homicide to happen on Thursday in the city.

The first one took place around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex off West St. Johns Ave in north Austin. A man in his mid-30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said earlier on Thursday no suspect is in custody for that homicide.

