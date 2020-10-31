Police: 1 dead after reported shooting in north Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting killed one man in north Austin Friday night.

The Austin Police Department said the 911 center got a call from people saying someone was shot around 6:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Carpenter Avenue. That’s in a neighborhood off North Lamar Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man with ‘injuries that are consistent with a shooting.’ APD said he was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m.

Right now, no suspects are in custody, APD said. There is no threat to the public at this time.

The APD Homicide Unit is on scene and in the early stages of the investigation. Officers are asking people to avoid the area for at least a few more hours as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call APD’s homicide tip line at (512) 974-8477.