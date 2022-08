Austin PD is investigating a homicide at Sixth and Sabine Streets. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said its investigating a homicide in downtown Austin Tuesday.

It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.