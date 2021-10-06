Austin police investigate deadly crash on I-35 after man veers off road, collides with guardrail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a man died in an Oct. 3 crash on Interstate 35.

Austin police said the unidentified man was driving southbound in the 90 block of North Interstate 35 just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Police said the man, who was driving a Nissan car, was traveling on the interstate when it veered off the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

Police said the man died despite life-saving attempts.

Anyone with information should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. According to APD, this was Austin’s 89th fatal traffic crash of the year.

