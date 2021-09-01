Austin police increasing DWI patrols, No Refusal initiative through Labor Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Labor Day weekend approaches, the Austin Police Department wants to remind people it’s in the middle of an initiative to stop intoxicated drivers and keep the roads safe.

Every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sept. 6, APD has enhanced patrols to enforce DWI laws and to keep everyone safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions. The initiative began Aug. 20.

From Thursday, Sept. 2 through Sept. 6, APD is also conducting a No Refusal initiative so it can apply for blood search warrants if drivers suspected of DWI refuse to do a breath test.

The initiative is being funded through an Impaired Driving Mobilization grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.