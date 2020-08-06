Austin police identify teen killed in July I-35 crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified a teen killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 35 last month.

According to APD, the crash happened in the 10500 block of I-35 northbound near the intersection of Braker Lane July 28.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:50 p.m., APD says. Initial investigations show a green, 2005 Honda Accord left the east side of the roadway and traveled through a grassy median before hitting the cement base of a highway sign.

An officer tried to make contact with the unresponsive driver, who has been identified as 17-year-old Alejandro Hernandez, but the car caught fire, APD says.

The officer was unable to open the driver-side door, so he broke a rear window to try and remove Hernandez through the back seat. At this time, the fire was spreading to the passenger side of the car, APD says.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene and fought the fire while officers worked to pry the passenger-side door open. That’s where they were able to get Hernandez out, APD says.

Officers carried him away from the car so Austin-Travis County EMS could give medical aid, but Hernandez was pronounced dead on scene at 12:34 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Austin Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.