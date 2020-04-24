Austin police identify man killed in northeast Austin crash on Parmer Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a truck in a northeast Austin crash early Monday morning.

Police say a white box truck was traveling east along the 9100 block of East Parmer Lane around 12:04 a.m. The victim, identified as Bruce Henry Chavez, 38, was walking in the middle lane when he was hit by the truck.

Paramedics declared Chavez dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424.

Chavez’s death marks the 29th traffic fatality of 2020 and the 27th deadly crash. At this point in 2019 there were 22 traffic fatalities.