AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a June 9 homicide at a bus stop in north Austin. APD said Tony Kelley, 52, was the man killed in the 12400 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

APD received a 911 call about a man bleeding at a bus stop. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the North Lamar stop and found Kelley with “visible trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both homicide detectives and Crime Scene specialists conducted interviews and investigations, and have since identified a person of interest. APD did not provide the identity of that individual.

Initially referred to as a suspicious death, an autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was a homicide. APD said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to report it at 512-974-8477, via email at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or by calling the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477. This is Austin’s 30th homicide of 2022.