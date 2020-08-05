Austin police identify man killed after McLaren crashes on Mopac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend just south of Austin. Another person was hospitalized.

In a release Wednesday, APD says officers responded to the crash in the 11700 block of South Mopac Expressway near the intersection with Archelata Boulevard around 7:54 p.m. Saturday.

There, officers found a grey 2019 McLaren 600, according to APD.

The passenger in the car, later identified as 57-year-old Andrea Silvio Granzotti, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene around 8 p.m., police say.

The driver of the car was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center by STAR Flight with life-threatening injuries, APD says.

Initial investigations show the McLaren was traveling east at a high speed when it left the roadway and hit a concrete pillar, according to APD.

Police say investigators believe speed was a factor, and it’s unknown whether or not the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.