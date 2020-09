AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified an elderly woman who died in an apartment fire earlier this month.

It happened Sept. 21 at an apartment complex on Mariposa Drive near Interstate 35 Frontage Road in south Austin.

Police said 81-year-old Delores Storey was found dead in the apartment where the fire started. No others were injured in the blaze.

The Austin Fire Department said it was an accidental fire, caused by “improperly discarded smoking material.”