Austin police identify construction worker who died after falling into manhole

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the construction who died after falling into a manhole in northeast Austin on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, APD identified him as 27-year-old Cristo Ramos.

Police were called out to a construction site in the 200 block of East Parmer Lane around 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday, after witnesses reportedly saw Ramos fall into a manhole that led to a sewer line.

APD said Ramos was part of a crew working on sewage lines in in the area. The lines were being accessed through a manhole cover, and police said Ramos may have lost his footing at some point and fell through.

The force of the water pressure pushed him into the pipe system, the department said.

About four hours later, his body was found at the Walnut Creek Water Treatment Plant off FM 969—which is more than an 11-mile car ride from where the manhole is located.

Homicide detectives are now looking into how it happened, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will be doing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.