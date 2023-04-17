AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man recovered from Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam Saturday.

APD officials said police responded to a call in the 2700 block of Canterbury Street around 1:21 p.m. Saturday.

First responders arrived and rescued the man from the water, identified as 30-year-old Christopher Hays-Clark. He was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

APD is investigating his death but said preliminary findings indicate no foul play or suspicious circumstances are involved, adding no other information is available at this time.