AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the body found in Lady Bird Lake late last month as Erik Manzanares-Medrano, 26.

On May 24, Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire crews responded to the 300 block of West Cesar Chavez Street after bystanders reported seeing a body in the water.

The investigation was turned over to APD once ATCEMS deemed it a water recovery rather than a rescue.

APD said the death is not considered suspicious at this time.