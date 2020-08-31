Austin police identify bicyclist who died in northwest Austin collision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the man who died in a collision while on riding his bike Wednesday night in northwest Austin.

Police say Travis Larson, 32, was riding a bicycle when he ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Creek Parkway and U.S. Highway 183 and collided with a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on the frontage road around 10:25 p.m.

Police say the driver of the Corolla stopped to perform CPR on Larson, but the attempt was unsuccessful and Larson was pronounced dead at the scene once authorities arrived.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-6873.

The crash was Austin’s 56th fatal crash of 2020, and it resulted in the 61st traffic death in the city. At this time last year in Austin, there were 54 traffic deaths.