Austin police identify 69-year-old man killed in crash near airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a 69-year-old man who died last week after he was hit by a minivan near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Austin Police Department said on July 24, officers responded to the accident in the 1000 block of Old Bastrop Highway around 11:33 p.m.

After initial investigations, they found that a 2006 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound when it hit Gilbert Hernandez Cortinas. Austin police said officers don’t know why he was in the roadway.

Austin-Travis County EMS gave medical aid to Cortinas, but he was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m.

The driver of the Sienna stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, APD said.

Anyone with details about the accident can call Austin Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278.