AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department confirmed a 21-year-old man died in a fatal crash on South Capital of Texas Highway Dec. 7.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2400 block of South Capital of Texas Highway (or Loop 360) around 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 7. APD confirmed Tuesday 21-year-old Byron Gutierrez-Rodriguez was one of the vehicle’s passengers and had died at the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated the driver and one other passenger in the vehicle, who each refused transport to a hospital, APD added in the release.

The crash is the 83rd fatal crash in Austin this year, with a total of 86 traffic fatalities in the year to date. At this point in 2022, APD officials said there had been 104 fatal crashes that resulted in 108 deaths.

Those with any information regarding the crash are asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Those looking to submit an anonymous tip can do so online through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or by calling 512-472-8477.