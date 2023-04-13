According to Austin Police, the driver of this Kia Forte hit a man as he was crossing a street on April 9. The man died. (Photo courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police Wednesday identified the victim and released a description of the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run that happened Sunday.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. between two vehicles and a pedestrian on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 Service Road between 6th and 7th Streets.

Police said the driver of a Kia Forte hit the pedestrian, Jorge Luis Sanchez Villalobos, as he crossed the street.

After hitting Sanchez Villalobos, the driver of the Kia Forte hit another vehicle and drove off.

Sanchez Villalobos died on the scene.

APD describes the suspect vehicle as:

2016-2018

Blue

Kia Forte

Four-door

Heavy front damage

According to APD, this incident is being investigated as Austin’s 29th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 29 fatalities for the year.