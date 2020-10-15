Austin police say 5 recent aggravated robberies at convenience stores related

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for multiple suspects believed to be involved in five recent robberies across the city.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Officer Kevin Krzan said these five separate aggravated robberies happened between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12. During these incidents, police said anywhere from one to three suspects went into convenience stores, held up workers at gunpoint and demanded money. Police said no one has been injured in any of these robberies.

Officer Krzan said he could not share information about why police believe these crimes are related. He also said they are not connected to the recent robberies at 7-Elevens throughout Austin.

The 7-Eleven robberies are believed to have involved the same four suspects, according to APD. The suspects all targeted ATMs within the store.

Another robbery happened this week on Wednesday morning at a south Austin gas station.

Here’s a breakdown of the five related robberies mentioned in the APD press conference.

Oct. 8, 3:30 a.m.

Three suspects went into the Shell Station at 2241 South IH-35 Service Road and held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money, APD said. They robbed the clerk, took money from the register and stole store merchandise before leaving. The clerk wasn’t hurt, APD said.

Video surveillance from APD is available on YouTube.

Suspect 1: Black male, tall, last seen wearing a black “Dyse One” hoodie, light-color pants, black shoes and a white COVID-19 mask

Black male, tall, last seen wearing a black “Dyse One” hoodie, light-color pants, black shoes and a white COVID-19 mask Suspect 2: Black male wearing a red bandana over his face, socks on hands, last seen wearing royal blue Champion-brand hoodie and black pants

Black male wearing a red bandana over his face, socks on hands, last seen wearing royal blue Champion-brand hoodie and black pants Suspect 3: Black or Hispanic male described as shorter than the other two, carrying half tan/half dark-color backpack with blue stripe, last seen wearing grey and blue jacket, oversized shorts, black high top shoes with white trim and dark-colored face covering

Oct. 8, 8 a.m.

Three suspects went into the Shepherd’s Market located at 3708 Southridge Drive and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money. After robbing the clerk and taking cash, they fled in a light-colored, sedan-style car, APD said. The clerk wasn’t hurt.

Suspect 1: Tall Black male with thin build, last seen wearing a black “Dyse One” hoodie, light-color pants, black shoes and a white COVID-19 mask

Tall Black male with thin build, last seen wearing a black “Dyse One” hoodie, light-color pants, black shoes and a white COVID-19 mask Suspect 2: Black male with thin build with a red bandana tied around his ankle, last seen wearing UT Longhorn pajama pants, black shirt, black jacket with lime green “3” on the sleeve, black head covering and white COVID-19 mask

Black male with thin build with a red bandana tied around his ankle, last seen wearing UT Longhorn pajama pants, black shirt, black jacket with lime green “3” on the sleeve, black head covering and white COVID-19 mask Suspect 3: Black or Hispanic male with thin build, the shortest of the three, carrying half tan/half dark-color backpack with blue stripe, last seen wearing red jacket with white stripe on sleeves, oversized pants, black shoes with white trim and white COVID-19 mask

Oct. 9, 2:37 a.m.

Two men went into the 7-Eleven located at 1901 E. William Cannon Drive and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, police said. They then fled on foot. There were no injuries, APD said.

Suspect 1: is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a black “PINK” hoodie, white face covering and tan/khaki pants.

is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a black “PINK” hoodie, white face covering and tan/khaki pants. Suspect 2: is described as a short Hispanic or White male. He was last seen wearing a white and blue baggy shirt, dark pants, black face/head covering and black shoes with white trim.

Oct. 10, 1:55 a.m.

APD said a man went into the Circle K located at 3112 E. Cesar Chavez and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money. He fled on foot with cash from the registers. The clerk was uninjured, according to APD.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male carrying a grey and black backpack. He was last seen wearing a black and white face covering, black hoodie with “PINK” written in grey, black pants and multi-colored shoes.

Oct. 12, 1:37 a.m.

APD said two men entered the 7-Eleven at 1901 E. William Cannon Drive and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. This same 7-Eleven was robbed a few days earlier.

Suspect 1: Black male, wearing gray zip up jacket, black Champion pants, red covering on face and head, black New Balance shoes

Black male, wearing gray zip up jacket, black Champion pants, red covering on face and head, black New Balance shoes Suspect 2: Hispanic or White male, wearing baggy gray shorts, black hoodie and shirt, Jordan 11 Snakeskin shoes carrying two tone backpack

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.