Austin Police have arrested man connected to food truck burglaries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police say they've arrested a burglar who broke into at least 5 food trucks in two different locations. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they've arrested a burglar who broke into at least 5 food trucks in two different locations.

Gabrielle Hyder, 45, is charged with burglary of a building.

Officers arrested Hyder on September 26th, four days after he was accused of breaking into food trucks at the South First Food Court near Live Oak street.

One of those trucks, Bananarchy, had installed surveillance cameras after a break-in several months ago.

"I think its just more the frustration on top of, you know, trying to run a fairly rigorous business. We don't need one more thing to fix. It's not like we have a regular repair person, we have to track someone down," said Bananarchy employee, Audrey Lopata.

Police say in addition to Bananarchy, Hyder broke into Tx Shwarma, Flavias Kitchen, Doggystyle, Manolias and Pastalaria Sao Paulo.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.