Austin Police have arrested man connected to food truck burglaries
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they've arrested a burglar who broke into at least 5 food trucks in two different locations.
Gabrielle Hyder, 45, is charged with burglary of a building.
Officers arrested Hyder on September 26th, four days after he was accused of breaking into food trucks at the South First Food Court near Live Oak street.
One of those trucks, Bananarchy, had installed surveillance cameras after a break-in several months ago.
"I think its just more the frustration on top of, you know, trying to run a fairly rigorous business. We don't need one more thing to fix. It's not like we have a regular repair person, we have to track someone down," said Bananarchy employee, Audrey Lopata.
Police say in addition to Bananarchy, Hyder broke into Tx Shwarma, Flavias Kitchen, Doggystyle, Manolias and Pastalaria Sao Paulo.
He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Previous
One transported to the hospital after...
Next
Man killed in I-35 18-wheeler crash...
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-