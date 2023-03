Austin Police are responding to Lady Bird Lake where a body was found in the water Sunday morning. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are responding to Lady Bird Lake where a body was found in the water Sunday morning.

Police responded at 9:54 a.m. to 1100 W. Riverside Drive where a body was found. Austin-Travis County EMS said an adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is still active, police said.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.