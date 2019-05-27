Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin City Council is set to vote on a new police contract on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local law enforcement discovered 169 pounds of methamphetamine in a west Austin apartment on Friday.

According to court documents, the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team and APD Major Crimes Unit members executed a federal search warrant to a residence in the 8100 block of North Mopac Expressway.

Officials report that when they searched the living room, three identical five-gallon containers were found bearing the same Spanish label. They read as "IMPAC 5000" and had liquid inside, detectives say.

Law enforcement also found "items of interest,” according to an affidavit, that included protective gloves and masks, spackling knives, lighters, and strainers, among other things.

After testing the liquid found in the five-gallon containers, the results showed that they all tested positive for methamphetamine. According to legal records, the containers each respectively held 54 pounds 14 ounces, 57 pounds and 12 ounces, and 57 pounds and 4 ounces. This totals to 169 pounds and 14 ounces.

As the search was being conducted, four suspects were in the house, according to the official report. Osbelia Jimenez-Jaimes (33), Maria Elizabeth Vallecillo (39), Julio Caesar Alvarez-Galvan (40), and Juana Elina Valdovinos Garcia (41) were all present at the time, and charged with delivery of a controlled substance.