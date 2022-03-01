Austin Police double OT funding won’t cost taxpayers extra money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The funding for the Austin Police Department’s double overtime pilot program that started this week will come from salaries that aren’t being paid due to the department’s open positions, according to Chief Joseph Chacon.

“We have a number of unfilled vacancies still funded by the city, and we have those salary savings,” he said. “And that has largely been funding a lot of overtime that we have in the department including this overtime.”

According to an email from Chacon to the department, the overnight patrol shifts are “consistently working extremely short staffed.”

“We’re not only asking officers to take on a job that can be dangerous at times, but we’re asking them to do it more than 40 hours a week,” said Chacon.

The rate applies to overtime patrol shifts that place between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. Any officer, detective or corporal is able to work the shift.

Staffing issues have plagued the department throughout the past year, with high departure rates, fewer new cadet classes and an uptick in crime.

“If this is happening all the time — can they actually arrest and detain all these people, because this is happening so often? I don’t know,” said Austin resident Ava Haney.

She had a scare downtown last month while at brunch with her friends. She said a man made threatening and harassing comments towards them.

“He pulls out a full bottle of wine pretending like he’s hitting my friends over the head with it,” Haney said.

She said police responded, but she wasn’t able to speak with them before they left and ask if the man would still be walking the streets downtown. She said she’s concerned with the uptick in crime, particularly in downtown, and is happy to hear about the double overtime program.

“Some incentive for wanting to be a part of this and fight back is incredible,” she said.

Chacon applauded his officers who have stepped up in various ways as the department rebuilds his workforce.

He said the department has allotted $50,000 a week for this overtime, and emphasized APD has the budget to support it.

The overtime pilot program will last for 90 days and be reviewed weekly. After the 90 days, APD will decide if it needs to extend it.

APD is also paying at least 19 officers who can’t patrol right now, because they’re on administrative leave pending the outcome of indictments related to the 2020 racial injustice projects.

The next cadet class starts later this month.

“We want to make this a really great place to work where employees love coming to work and serving this community,” Chacon said. “I have to make sure the community trusts and respects the police department. And that is not earned — that is not given.”