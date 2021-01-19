Austin police discuss preparing for potential unrest on Inauguration Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A day before Joe Biden becomes the nation’s 46th president, the Austin Police Department will detail its plans to address any unrest that may happen on Inauguration Day.

Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon will hold a virtual briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon to talk about “preparation and participation in inaugural events,” according to a news release.

Police may address some concerns about what could happen Wednesday at the Texas State Capitol.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the building and the grounds would remain closed through Inauguration Day because of “armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts.”

Austin police assisted state troopers to provide additional security at the capitol this past weekend when armed demonstrators gathered outside the grounds. However, the groups remained peaceful and dispersed after about four hours.

State capitals all across the country are stepping up security ahead of Biden’s swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.

However, the national’s capitol is locked down — with dozens of streets spanning from Capitol Hill to downtown D.C. blocked off, 11 subway stations shut down and barbed wire topping the fences surrounding the Capitol.

The police briefing begins at 2:30 p.m. KXAN will carry a live stream of the remarks in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page.