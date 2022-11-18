AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department now has 63 new officers after graduating its 145th and 146th cadet classes on Friday afternoon.

Cadets in the 145th class went through a rigorous 34-week training program, and those in the 146th class, who already had prior law enforcement training, went through a 16-week training.

Both cadet classes’ training included legal issues, driving, crisis intervention training, community policing, leadership, defensive tactics, and physical fitness.

17% of the cadets are women, bringing APD slightly closer to their goal of having women make up 30% of the police force by 2030. Currently, women only make up 11% of the force.

During the ceremony, APD Chief Chacon administered the Oath of Office to the cadets. Various awards were given to individual cadets to highlight dedication and achievement.