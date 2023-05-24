AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers will be on patrol and enforcing a DWI “No Refusal” initiative to curb drunk driving through the Memorial Day holiday.

The initiative will be active May 24 through May 29.

APD said the initiative is “an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions, and apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.”

The initiative will also focus on highways and high-speed roadways, according to an APD release.

APD often runs these “No Refusal” initiatives during holidays or school break periods like Spring Break and the Christmas/New Year holidays.

APD made 85 arrests during a previous “No Refusal” effort that ran from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.