Austin Police Department places new fencing at headquarters entrance for ’employee safety’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are now working to install permanent fencing at the entrance of Austin Police Department’s headquarters in downtown Austin.

Police confirmed Thursday the fencing is a continuation of security enhancements that began months ago to their facilities. A spokesperson told KXAN crews first put up additional fencing around the perimeter of the building across the street from headquarters, which contained city property and police vehicles.

Photo from KXAN photojournalist Ed Zavala

Police said the department previously planned to add more security to its buildings and “increase safety measures for employee safety.”

The department’s headquarters, located on East Eighth Street near Interstate 35, became the center of protests during the summer of 2020 when large crowds gathered to call out police brutality and racism. Officers wearing tactical gear stood guard at the front steps during some of those protests. Police ended up placing road construction barricades filled with water along the stairs leading to the entrance of the building.

On Thursday a spokesperson said the permanent fencing that’s now being installed outside the building is not in response to any protests or demonstrations.

Police said they expect installation of the fencing will take a few more days. Police explained the beams used in the project took several months to make, assemble and install.