AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police said a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in both legs Friday night.

It happened in the 6400 block of South Congress Ave. around 8:15 p.m. That’s near William Cannon Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in both legs.

Police said the man was conscious and talking. He was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

There is no suspect at this time.

