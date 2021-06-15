Austin Police Department hosts community meet and greet with new cadet class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin residents had the chance to meet with the newest cadets of the Austin Police Academy at a meet and greet Tuesday night.

Austin Police Department held the event at Edward Rendon Sr. Park in east Austin.

The new class is serving as a pilot of how APD will train new officers moving forward. The 144th cadet class is getting an overhaul in curriculum and training materials. A consulting firm, city leaders and review panels will monitor the class. APD is expected to regularly accept feedback for ongoing changes.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to come out and get to meet the future police officers that will be hitting the streets next year, see how we have changed the training and that we’re really just redoing the whole model of how we conduct police academy,” APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

The cadet class started earlier this month and will graduate early next year. There are 90 cadets in this year’s academy with nearly 38% of them Hispanic and 16% Black. Women make up 18% of the cadet class, as well.

The last cadet graduation was in October 2020. Those officers started the 32-week police academy in March 2020