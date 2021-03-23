Austin Police Department calls for counselors to participate in victim services training program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s Victim Services Unit has $50,000 to spend on training for Austin-area counselors who can assist survivors of trauma.
Both non-profit and private sector counselors are eligible to participate. The goal of this project is to train selected counselors on what’s known as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) in exchange for pro bono counseling for survivors of trauma as referred by APD.
According to APD, EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from a traumatic event, and assists the brain’s information processing system so that it can organically move toward natural healing.
Fees for this training normally range from $2,000-$4,000. Selected participants will receive this training free of charge in exchange for an agreement to partner with APD Victim Services.
The program is expected to provide survivors of trauma with 50 pro bono sessions within the next three years.
EMDR training consists of two weekends of in-person training and a series of consultation sessions after each weekend. Participants will be expected to participate in all of the required consultations.
The deadline to apply is April 11 at 5 p.m.
How to apply
- Submit the following items to APDemdr@gmail.com. Incomplete applications will not be considered. When possible, please submit all items together.
- Letter of interest detailing
- How you meet the requirements
- Which training(s) you are available to attend
- Where you will provide the pro bono sessions (address)
- Contact information
- Resume’
- Highlight areas of expertise, languages spoken, and other relevant skills
- Include your license number
- Three letters of recommendation from individuals who can speak to your capacity to work with survivors of trauma (include at least one past or present supervisor)
- NOTE: All applications must include information about where you will provide the pro bono sessions. APD does not have the capacity to provide space.
- If you are in private practice, please note the location of the office where you will see clients
- If you work for an agency/non-profit/government/etc., please note the location of the office where you will see clients. If this location is at your place of work, you MUST include a Letter of Agreement & Commitment from the agency stating that you are allowed to use the space, that all waitlists, fees, and session limits will be waived, and any limitations or guidelines that will exist for your use of the space.