Austin Police Department calls for counselors to participate in victim services training program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s Victim Services Unit has $50,000 to spend on training for Austin-area counselors who can assist survivors of trauma.

Both non-profit and private sector counselors are eligible to participate. The goal of this project is to train selected counselors on what’s known as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) in exchange for pro bono counseling for survivors of trauma as referred by APD.



According to APD, EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from a traumatic event, and assists the brain’s information processing system so that it can organically move toward natural healing.

Fees for this training normally range from $2,000-$4,000. Selected participants will receive this training free of charge in exchange for an agreement to partner with APD Victim Services.

The program is expected to provide survivors of trauma with 50 pro bono sessions within the next three years.

EMDR training consists of two weekends of in-person training and a series of consultation sessions after each weekend. Participants will be expected to participate in all of the required consultations.

The deadline to apply is April 11 at 5 p.m.

How to apply

Submit the following items to APDemdr@gmail.com. Incomplete applications will not be considered. When possible, please submit all items together.