AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon and several APD officers delivered toys to children at St. David Children’s Hospital Monday morning.

The delivery was part of the department’s Operation Blue Santa, an initiative to provide toys, food and other resources for families in need during the holidays. This year marked APD’s 50th year running Operation Blue Santa, per the release.

And it comes with heightened need: Earlier this month, APD reported a 50% increase in family needs for toys and food assistance, with around 1,800 families and 18,000 children seeking support. Families are typically covered through an “adopt-a-family” system, but only 320 families were “adopted” as of Dec. 10.

More information on how to get involved is available online.