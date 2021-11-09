Austin Police corporal runs 575 miles to connect with community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Corporal Ben Mewis is used to seeing his patrol district, the Baker Sector, from the driver’s seat.

But after a three-and-a-half month running endeavor, he’s now seen 575 miles of it from the pavement itself. He was inspired by a documentary about a man who ran every street in San Francisco.

“I thought it was cool to just see how much area we actually cover when we’re on patrol,” he said.

He started the project on July 2 and wrapped up Oct. 22, running an average 9:20 mile.

“There’s a really steep hill, I think most runners in Austin know it: Ladera Norte,” said Mewis, who also used the words “terrible” and “struggle” to describe the hill.

But even though he dreaded running it, he said that’s where he connected with the community the most.

“Just random people that I didn’t know that were offering water or cheering me on or essentially come over and saying, ‘Hey, if you want to use my water hose to cool off, I’m down with that,’” he said. “Some guy who I didn’t even know drove up next to me and was cheering me up the hill as I was struggling.”

The 575-mile project wasn’t enough for him, however. He’s now taking un running the streets of the Ida Sector, where he worked while he was a training officer.